Man dies after being hit by truck in crosswalk

A witness told The Standard the man was using the crosswalk when he was hit by the truck. The crossing is on the edge of two city neighborhoods, Cole Valley and Parnassus Heights.

Walk SF said police informed them the victim was 70 years old. Activist groups will hold a vigil at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection.

“It was truck versus [pedestrian], and unfortunately, the ped was killed,” Sgt. Matt Rodgers of the SFPD said. He declined to provide more information but said police were pulling security camera footage of the incident.

A man died Tuesday morning after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Parnassus Avenue and Stanyan Street, police and a witness said.

A representative of a truck dispatching company who was at the scene Tuesday — and asked not to be named — said the truck was carrying soil from a construction project at UCSF. The rep said such trucks have been driving through the neighborhood for more than a year. UCSF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are not affiliated with the truck or the driver,” a McGuire and Hester spokesperson said in an email. “They were brokered by Ferma Corporation, not McGuire and Hester. The owner was Lally.”

The Standard contacted Ferma for comment.

Officers responded to the site of the crash at about 8:44 a.m. and found the injured pedestrian. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and vehicle remained at the scene. Police said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

KJ Glynn, who lives on Stanyan Street, said the trucks have been clogging the neighborhood with traffic.

“Sometimes there’s a whole long row of them during rush hour,” she said, noting that she wasn’t concerned about safety before but is now. “My kids walk here all the time,” she said. “I’m going to cry.”

“Cars drive very fast down this street,” Glynn added. “Nobody stops for the crosswalks down where I live.”

A man who worked at the nearby Sunny Country Foods, who did not want to be named, said he heard a “thump” but did not witness the crash.

When he went outside, he saw the man lying on the street.

He said “lots of people” stood in the intersection after the crash. He saw one man sob before leaving around an hour later.