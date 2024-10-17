Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters

2024 Election

Top Stories

South Asians are a rising force in SF politics. Kamala Harris blazed the trail

The community has grown significantly over two decades.

San Francisco election 2024: Your guide to registration and how to vote

National politics may dominate headlines, but tens of millions of dollars are flowing into local races to influence voter opinions.

Crazy driving, road deaths are rampant. SF candidates vow to crack down

Pedestrians, cyclists, cars: It’s a constant battle on San Francisco’s streets. Can anyone make it safer — and less politically charged?

How will ranked-choice voting affect San Francisco’s mayoral race?

The complex system is expected to play a major role in deciding this year’s big contests.

Latest