2024 Election
Top Stories
South Asians are a rising force in SF politics. Kamala Harris blazed the trail
The community has grown significantly over two decades.
San Francisco election 2024: Your guide to registration and how to vote
National politics may dominate headlines, but tens of millions of dollars are flowing into local races to influence voter opinions.
Crazy driving, road deaths are rampant. SF candidates vow to crack down
Pedestrians, cyclists, cars: It’s a constant battle on San Francisco’s streets. Can anyone make it safer — and less politically charged?
How will ranked-choice voting affect San Francisco’s mayoral race?
The complex system is expected to play a major role in deciding this year’s big contests.