Johnston is a cannabis store owner who served as Breed’s legislative aide during her time on the Board of Supervisors, and he has remained a political advisor who was active in her mayoral reelection campaign.

Conor Johnston, a former Breed chief of staff and notorious political prankster, is in the running for a Board of Supervisors appointment, according to sources close to the mayor. Supervisor Catherine Stefani’s election to the state Assembly leaves a vacancy in District 2.

As she rides off into the sunset, Mayor London Breed may leave behind an appointee who could play spoiler to Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie’s administration.

Johnston frequently taunts foes on X — though his account was recently shut down, which observers took as evidence that Breed might appoint him to the Board of Supervisors.

His reputation is best described as the San Francisco version of the Norse trickster god Loki .

Those who have been on the receiving end of Johnston’s taunts traded text messages in disbelief that he would be appointed. It’s seen less as a move that would help District 2 and more as a way for Breed to stick it to Lurie, who defeated her in her reelection bid.

District 2 includes the Marina District, Cow Hollow, Pacific Heights, and other neighborhoods.

“Conor, who verbally attacked me during the election cycle when we were out campaigning for Proposition H?” said Floyd Rollins, president of Firefighters Local 798. “Shows a mayor who has always put the interest of herself and her cronies over the interests of the city. Why should now be any different?”

Some in local politics enjoy Johnston’s wit. Supervisor Myrna Melgar told The Standard he is “renowned as the funniest person in SF politics.”

Both Breed and Johnston declined to comment.

Breed’s rumored choices for the supervisor position have circulated for months. In addition to Johnston, they include her manager of state and federal affairs, Eileen Mariano, granddaughter of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein; former Supervisor Michela Alioto-Pier; campaign manager Eric Kingsbury; Stephen Sherrill, director of the Mayor’s Office of Innovation; and Recreation and Park Commission President Kat Anderson.

Lynne Newhouse Segal, a member of the Pacific Heights Residents Association, hopes her district is represented by someone with local experience.

“I heard from one person who was hysterical about it. I haven’t met Conor Johnston, so I have no opinion about him myself,” she said. “But it’s got to be someone so well involved in city, local, and district-wide politics that they’re very familiar with our district issues.”

Lurie, for his part, seems hopeful Breed will make a positive pick for District 2.

In a statement, a Lurie spokesperson said, “The mayor-elect remains optimistic that Mayor Breed will make an appointment that ensures the people of District 2 are well represented and who will be focused on bringing San Franciscans together to address our city’s biggest challenges.”

Johnston, with his wealth of experience in City Hall, could be an effective chaos agent against Lurie. He was the lead legislative staffer at the Board of Supervisors, a job granting insight as to which government levers must be pulled to get things done — or grind things to a halt. He was accused of failing to register as a campaign consultant for Breed in 2018. Johnston said he was never contacted by ethics about it, and no finding resulted from it.

In a text message thread with dozens of Breed supporters, from YIMBY allies to former staffers, Johnston responded to the rumors of his appointment.

“I’m a nice person, guys! This reputation is unfair,” Johnston replied in the text, which was seen by The Standard. “I’m sure someone on this thread can cite a nice thing I did once.”

Johnston has long been registered to vote in District 8, records show. The rules around supervisorial appointments may be loose enough to allow him to establish residency in District 2, should he be appointed.