You would be forgiven for thinking billionaires Bill Oberndorf, the national Republican benefactor, and Michael Moritz, the venture capitalist and chairman of The Standard, are always at odds with Mayor London Breed.

After all, Oberndorf and Moritz were among the four biggest individual spenders in the November election, and that money went squarely against Breed’s candidacy. As recently as last year, however, the trio were allied, considering policy they thought would move the city forward.

It was during an early 2023 meeting at Oberndorf’s office on Front Street, overlooking grassy, dog-friendly Sydney G. Walton Square, that Breed began to lose them.

The men were hot to reform San Francisco’s charter to give the mayor’s office more executive authority, particularly over commissions that were “driving her nuts,” one attendee recalled. They would spend big to back such a measure at the ballot.

Breed wasn’t so sure. She suggested a smaller change, asking Oberndorf and Moritz to fund a tweak to city rules that would allow her to more easily declare a state of emergency. This would enable her to bypass byzantine rules to quickly address matters such as the fentanyl crisis.

The billionaires didn’t think this would be enough to effect significant change in the mayor’s authority, one insider recalled. Breed said she’d stew on alternatives. It took weeks of cajoling to get her to follow up. It became a turning point.

“I do like her. I don’t bear her animosity,” Moritz told The Standard. But, he said, “we expected her to come with more concrete ideas.”