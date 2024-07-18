Why is the firefighters’ endorsement so coveted? Journalist Phil Matier, the moderator of Thursday’s debate, summed it up like this: What do cops and firefighters have in common? They all want to be firefighters.

Six years ago, the group gave its nod to Mayor London Breed. But a lot has happened since then, and pretty much everyone agrees that this year, the endorsement is up for grabs.

It was all fire and flames Thursday as the five mayoral candidates jabbed and jeered one another in their scramble to take hold of the Holy Grail of San Francisco political endorsements: Local 798, the firefighters union.

The union members had a swirl of pressing questions for the contenders. How would they handle homeless encampments, since firefighters usually respond to them during emergency calls? What about the pension reform effort that will likely appear on the ballot this November? Will the firefighters who refused to take the Covid vaccine be rehired to the force?

The candidates standing before Local 798’s members on Thursday were so eager to woo the hottest endorsement in town that we shouldn’t be surprised if one dresses as a firefighter this Halloween.

During Breed’s first bid for mayor in 2018, Local 798 directed $1 million to her campaign through an independent expenditure committee. The union also enlisted members to drop door-hangers in the city. Union President Floyd Rollins said a ground game and an independent expenditure committee are being considered for this year.

The endorsement by the union could come with considerable financial support — along with a small army of smiling firefighters armed with campaign literature.

That’s where Breed and former Supervisor Mark Farrell went on the attack against each other. The most tense moment came when candidates were asked who their second pick would be under ranked-choice voting.

“Mine won’t be Farrell,” said Breed, adding that she’s undecided. (Farrell chose Supervisor Ahsha Safaí; Safai chose Farrell and Board President Aaron Peskin; Peskin chose Safaí and Breed; and Daniel Lurie said he didn’t have a pick yet.)

Breed was on the defensive for much of the debate. She defended her record on homelessness and told the crowd that the city would soon take a “very aggressive” stance toward encampments after the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling that allows for stricter policies.