Gabe Greschler

Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler covers San Francisco’s government for The Standard. He previously worked at the Mercury News, where he covered politics in San Jose and Santa Clara County. While at the Mercury News, Gabriel’s reporting led to an investigation into a $1 million county contract awarded to the wife of a former South Bay politician for a book that was later found to be plagiarized, the discovery of a statue stolen from a public park and an audit of San Jose’s animal shelter. He has also worked at J, the Jewish News of Northern California, and KQED.