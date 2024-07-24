“He’s brazenly laundering money through a ballot measure to circumvent laws limiting contributions to his campaign for mayor,” Tyler Law, a Lurie campaign consultant, said in a statement.

Two of Farrell’s opponents in the November race, Mayor London Breed and nonprofit founder Daniel Lurie, likened the payments to “money laundering.”

After The Standard inquired about the expense, a spokesperson for Farrell’s campaign said it made a mistake in the filing. The spokesperson said the actual cost of the interns was $23,848 — about half of the reported sum. The campaign said the money was used to pay “dozens” of canvassers who work for the Farrell campaign but spend part of their time helping advocate for the ballot measure.

A campaign disclosure form filed Monday by Farrell’s ballot measure committee, Mayor Mark Farrell for the Cut the Dysfunctional Bureaucracy Initiative, reported nearly $50,000 spent on interns over two weeks in July. That committee supports the moderate political group TogetherSF Action’s charter reform effort that promises to cut back on the number of city commissions.

Critics this week accused him of dodging contribution limits by using a ballot measure committee to push resources toward his mayoral candidate campaign, which can only accept up to $500 from individuals.

San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell is, once again, facing questions about his campaign finance practices.

Farrell’s campaign dismissed the characterization, saying that “every expense is legitimate, vetted, and approved by counsel.”

“Our opponents are slinging mud because they are losing momentum and are trying to distract voters from their failed leadership and inability to deliver change on the top issues facing San Francisco,” Farrell’s campaign said in a statement. The campaign also provided The Standard with a memo drafted by attorneys defending its practices.

The ballot measure committee has received nearly a million dollars in contributions so far, records show. Farrell’s candidate committee has shown a knack for fundraising, quickly raising hundreds of thousands of dollars after he launched his bid for mayor. The latest fundraising figures for the campaign will be available at the end of the month.

It isn’t the first time Farrell, a former supervisor and interim mayor, has been accused of testing the limits of campaign ethics rules.

Earlier this year, a text exchange suggested that Jay Cheng, executive director of the powerful moderate group Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, attempted to facilitate the hiring of a Farrell campaign staffer shortly after he launched his campaign. The exchange raised questions about how the offer squares with laws that bar cooperation between political action committees and candidate campaigns.