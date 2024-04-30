The group dropped almost $1 million on the March primary and has been funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars into efforts to reform the City Charter with TogetherSF Action, a fellow moderate group led by Cheng’s wife, Kanishka Cheng.

Since the beginning of 2022, Neighbors has spent by far the most money of any group on local elections, totaling almost $9 million on everything from the recall of three school board members and former District Attorney Chesa Boudin to supporting and opposing ballot measures.

Neighbors does not appear to have spent any funds on the November mayor’s race, but having insider information and access to the Farrell campaign could end up barring the political heavyweight from taking part in one of the most consequential San Francisco mayoral races in years.

The job never materialized, but the exchange is raising questions about the propriety of such an “offer” and how it squares with laws that bar cooperation between PACs and candidate campaigns. The answers could very well depend on what Cheng meant by the word “we”—was he speaking for Farrell’s campaign or simply for his PAC?

“The offer is open!” Cheng wrote. “We’ll hold the position for you as long as you need.”

Text messages shared with The Standard—first reported in a San Francisco Chronicle story on moderate political influence in the city—show that Cheng attempted to facilitate the hiring of a Farrell campaign staffer for a tidy $15,000 a month salary about two weeks after Farrell declared his candidacy.

Jay Cheng, the executive director of the moderate political action committee Neighbors for a Better San Francisco , apparently spent time earlier this year moonlighting as a recruiter for the mayoral campaign of Mark Farrell.

How close is too close in the famously incestuous world of San Francisco politics?

Neighbors and TogetherSF Action have not taken a formal position on the November mayor’s race, but Jay Cheng’s close proximity to the Farrell campaign has left some political observers wondering if the clique might be getting too cozy.

TogetherSF Action has received substantial funding from Michael Moritz, who is also chairman of The Standard.

Farrell’s campaign staff has numerous links to the staff of TogetherSF Action’s nonprofit arm. Kanishka Cheng is a former staffer for Farrell’s, while his campaign manager, Jade Tu, used to work as chief of staff for the nonprofit. Margaux Kelly, the nonprofit’s chief community officer, took a leave of absence to work on the campaign, and Jess Montejano, a former Farrell staffer, serves as campaign spokesperson while his firm, Riff City Strategies, continues to handle communications for TogetherSF Action.

Sean McMorris, an ethics expert at the government transparency nonprofit California Common Cause, said there are many instances in which campaigns and independent committees will engage in “wink and nod coordination” with one another that doesn’t explicitly break ethics rules.

“More often than not, committees know the rules,” McMorris said. “But the seasoned campaign advisors also know the inside game that can be played to circumvent coordination laws.”

Jason McDaniel, a political science professor at San Francisco State University, said that a clear separation between a candidate campaign and a political action committee is important so candidates do not become “an appendage” of corporate, union or nonprofit interests.

“They can talk about issues,” McDaniel said about the separate campaigns. “They can talk about candidates. But it isn’t supposed to be coordinated.”

Jay Cheng said in a text message that he did not provide any services of value to the Farrell campaign and his effort to hire an employee was “not a reportable contribution.”

“Neighbors for a Better San Francisco has not made any decision yet about our involvement in the mayor’s race, and has not made any endorsements in the mayor’s race,” Cheng said.

He compared his effort on behalf of Farrell to previous help he provided in connecting mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie—a nonprofit founder and heir to the Levi’s fortune—to his eventual political consultant, Tyler Law.