Josh Koehn is a senior political reporter for The Standard. His previous work has uncovered numerous instances of government misconduct, leading to policy changes and the removal or incarceration of public officials. Before joining The Standard, he worked as an editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. His stories have been honored by the California News Publishers Association, the Northern California Society of Professional Journalists, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia and the Online News Association. Most recently, he served as a communications director in the California Legislature. He is a graduate of the University of California Davis and lives in San Francisco.