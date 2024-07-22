The rollback in funding is leading to disputes within the Black community, and The Standard has learned that Dream Keeper’s director, Sheryl Davis, who also leads the city’s Human Rights Commission, recently became the subject of a whistleblower complaint containing 20 allegations of impropriety.

Many of Dream Keeper’s community partners — nonprofits, businesses and individual grantees — have been unable to build out capacity as planned, leaving millions unspent, while other groups have spent money in ways that have mystified and embarrassed city officials. It’s unclear where millions of dollars have gone based on Dream Keeper’s outdated budget dashboard, and Breed recently intervened to order a freeze on funds for certain organizations that were seen as misusing city money.

But despite the many good deeds of Dream Keeper, the initiative has become a bookkeeper’s nightmare.

Over the last two and a half years, Dream Keeper’s successes have led to more than 1,300 people getting jobs or business training. More than 67,000 people have attended Black cultural events and celebrations. Investments have been made in healthcare for Black mothers and infants, who suffer from a disproportionately high mortality rate. There’s also the Downpayment Assistance Loan Program, which has distributed more than $24 million to help 57 people purchase homes, a path to upward economic mobility.

The initiative, which also pledged to commit $60 million a year in perpetuity, was tasked with confronting all manner of economic and social challenges for the city’s Black community, which has dwindled to just 4% of the population after decades of mistreatment and displacement in the name of “urban renewal.”

In February 2021, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton — political adversaries united by the distinction of being the lone Black elected officials in the city at that time — came together to announce the Dream Keeper Initiative, a landmark piece of legislation that promised to redirect $120 million to address issues caused by systemic racism .

No city in the country has made a bigger monetary investment in its Black community than San Francisco since the racial reckoning of 2020, which saw millions of people across the country take to the streets to protest the police killing of George Floyd.

In phone interviews, Davis admitted that mistakes have been made by Dream Keeper partners but said nothing illegal has been identified. She noted that the effort to build out capacity as quickly as possible with organizations that had less experience than larger nonprofits has been challenging.

“The whistleblower thing is crazy to me,” Davis said. “It’s probably somebody who’s not going to get funding. We’re not going to be bullied. I do think people have exaggerated the truth to some degree. People see something and make up their story.”

She added, “I think there are some folks who made some mistakes, but I don’t think it was anything malicious.”

Dream Keeper’s website notes that more than $38 million in city funds have gone to the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, which doles out the money through accepted proposals. A department spokesperson confirmed that the Office of Economic and Workforce Development has agreed to award more than $82 million, with $52 million of that going toward grant agreements. This money has gone to groups like the Homeless Children’s Network and San Francisco Black Wall Street Foundation.

SF Black Wall Street, a nonprofit that advocates for Black entrepreneurship, has received more than $2.3 million through Dream Keeper, according to city officials. But nearly a third of that money was spent on just two Juneteenth parties: black-tie galas in 2023 and 2024 that cost more than $700,000 to produce. That is more than the total amount ($660,000) SF Black Wall Street has spent on small business grants, according to city officials.

A closer inspection of IRS filings for SF Black Wall Street shows that one co-director, Tinisch Hollins, did not report taking a salary while doing 20 hours of work a week. Instead, she redirected tens of thousands of dollars in administrative fees to Ujima Global Consultancy, an LLC she created, according to state business records. Financial records for SF Black Wall Street were not available beyond 2022.

Davis said she was not aware that directors of some of Dream Keeper’s nonprofit partners have set up shell companies, or that some directors have been giving themselves substantial raises — in the tens of thousands — immediately after the infusion of millions in city funds.

Dr. April Silas, CEO of the Homeless Children’s Network, which has received more than $3.7 million from the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, saw her salary increase from almost $232,000 in 2020 to more than $283,000 two years later, according to IRS filings. Calls to the nonprofit went unanswered, and there was no voicemail option available.

Davis confirmed that the Homeless Children’s Network was recently cut off from city funding.

Joan Harrington, a former director and current fellow at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, said she wasn’t concerned with directors getting a raise but called the creation of LLCs “a red flag.”

“If the city is going to continue giving this kind of money away, it needs to adjust the system through which it makes and supervises the grants,” Harrington said. “It sounds like they didn’t have a good handle of what was happening through the nonprofits.”

Jeff Cretan, a spokesperson for the mayor, said in an email that Breed believes the Dream Keeper budget needed to be “right-sized,” and it will now be $40 million annually.