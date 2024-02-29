“I promised I would get them shown in San Francisco and ultimately find a place for them in a museum,” Burden said.

“The last conversation I had with him was about these photographs,” said Ernest Burden III , his voice cracking with emotion. He’s talking about his father Ernest Burden Jr.’s life work—an archive that includes 3,000 negatives documenting the destruction of the Fillmore District beginning in 1959 as part of the federally funded “urban renewal” project, intended to modernize cities.

In 1959, Ernest Burden Jr. was a 24-year-old architect not working on behalf of any city agency when he decided to document the looming destruction of the Fillmore, which had been condemned by city and federal authorities on the false premise of urban blight.

“I felt his dad’s spirit looking at those pictures,” said Mattie Scott, who lives in Freedom West and attended the celebration. Scott grew up in the Fillmore in its glory days only to later see it razed to the ground. “He saw.”

Since his father’s death two years ago, the San Francisco-born artist, who now resides in Ossining, New York, is taking the initial steps in that journey. Last October, Burden presented the first set of prints at the 50th anniversary party for Freedom West, the housing cooperative being rebuilt for Fillmore residents. Now, in an exclusive with The Standard, Burden has chosen to make this incredible collection of negatives public for the first time.

“We always talked about it,” Scott said of the problematic history she wanted to share with her children, who were also raised in the Fillmore. “But they never saw it.”

The vast collection amassed by Burden and his wife, Sheila Stover, includes 5,000 negatives as well as ephemera and drawings. The bulk of the archive is dedicated to the destruction of the Fillmore District—providing a visual umbilical cord back to the history of violence that ravaged the landscape of the neighborhood also known as the Western Addition.

“It wasn’t like somebody was paying him to do this,” Burden said. “He just had the passion to record it.”

'People's homes being torn apart'

“Working with them was really emotionally difficult,” Burden said. “Because it’s people’s homes being torn apart.”

He had to take periodic breaks from sorting and cataloging the images, turning to research a history he only knew the bare outlines of.

For the younger Burden, it’s been a gradual journey to understanding the historical significance of the collection, its images portraying the destruction of a beloved neighborhood with a humanistic eye.

But the bigger story begins with that ill-fated project of "urban renewal"—and the vibrant neighborhood leveled in its unfolding.

The heartwrenching trove of never-before-seen images depict cranes’ jaws pawing their way through the Western Addition, transforming a once-thriving area—the most racially integrated neighborhood in the country—into a barren lot. Unlike the dispassionate, wide-angle images shot by the San Francisco Redevelopment Agency at the time, Burden’s images focus on the details.

“It felt like the redemption I was searching for as I was looking at these things and becoming overwhelmed,” he said.

Eventually, he contacted MacFarlane Partners, where he learned about the mission of Freedom West to create equitable housing development in the wake of a community torn apart.

The Harlem of the West

Yet, when Watts went back in search of the neighborhood as a student at Berkeley in 1968, he couldn’t find it.

“I went to the Fillmore on a Friday night, and it was incredible,” he said. “It was jam-packed with people dressed to the nines.”

Lewis Watts, the co-author of the book Harlem of the West: The San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era moved to San Francisco with his family in 1964. One night, his friend asked him if he wanted to go to the Black neighborhood of the city.

Mattie Scott remembers picking up her Easter dress, getting her hair done and going skating all within a few blocks' radius. She can still rattle off the names of beloved local businesses: Dorothy’s, the Chicago Barbershop, the Booker T. Washington Motel.

There, he began to find evidence of that world he had glimpsed: lounge singers, bass players, those people dressed to the nines. He compiled the images for Harlem of the West, which was published in 2020. Watts’ work is a bit like the inverse of Burden’s photographic record, capturing the life and joy within the neighborhood before its devastation.

In search of evidence of this lost world with music pouring out of every door, he eventually went to a shoeshine shop. “In a black community, barbershops and beauty parlors and mortuaries are the historians,” he said.

“To see all those people flourish and thrive,” Scott said. “And then to lose all that.”

The glorious memories of the pre-urban renewal Fillmore are part of what made the eventual loss all the more staggering.

“The street housed two day-and-night restaurants, two pool halls, four Chinese restaurants, two gambling houses, plus diners, shoeshine shops, beauty salons, barber shops and at least four churches.” These two blocks, Angelou wrote, were duplicated many times over in the eight- to 10-square-block area. “In San Francisco, for the first time, I perceived myself as something,” she wrote.

In her memoir I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou described the Fillmore in its pre-urban renewal days.

“We didn’t have to go downtown for anything,” she said. “There was every ethnicity. It was just beautiful.”

A vanished world

The photographs also exhibit great artistic and technical merit, shot with the kind of scrupulous care required of a person who would go on to craft several thousand images of one neighborhood—a task that would have taken enormous time and attention in the pre-digital era.

The impact of the Fillmore’s leveling continues to reverberate today, with San Francisco’s Black population never recovering the numbers it once had after Black residents were forced to move out of homes they had owned, and then were priced out from ever moving back.

“He was an accomplished photographer who knew what he was doing,” said Elizabeth Pepin Silva, the co-author of Harlem of the West: The San Francisco Fillmore Jazz Era and the associate producer of the KQED documentary The Fillmore. “They capture the act of destruction in a very visceral way.”

The demolition happened so quickly, starting at first in 1956 and a second stage in 1964, Silva said, that the time has almost faded into myth. While it’s possible to read and learn about what happened in the Fillmore, seeing the incredible violence in Burden’s images is an entirely different experience.

“You are there in that moment, feeling what’s going on,” she said.

“The images brought back a lot of memories and a lot of sadness about what happened to our community,” Scott said. “There were 800 businesses along Fillmore, all Black-owned.”