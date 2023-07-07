Julie Zigoris is an arts and culture reporter for The Standard, where she works to uncover the people, places and tales that make the city unique. Her writing has appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, KQED and the Boston Globe, and her work has been honored by the San Francisco Press Club, the Los Angeles Press Club and the Journalism Association of Community Colleges. A former teacher, she’s the author of “Belomor: Criminality and Creativity in Stalin’s Gulag.” She has taught English and history at the University of Pittsburgh, Stanford University, the Jewish Community High School of the Bay and in San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.