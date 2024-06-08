Recovering from tragedy, a neighborhood adapts to a new identity–and fights for an old one

That’s not the only issue that’s roiling this once-quiet corner of the city. Merchants also worry that the idyllic, family-oriented neighborhood is becoming less safe, plagued by an outbreak of car break-ins, graffiti and robberies. “There’s more crime,” said Deidre Von Rock, the president of the West Portal Merchants’ Association and the owner of Von Rock Law. “And more vandalism.”

Yet at the other end of West Portal Avenue, there’s evidence of a much sadder story. At the site of a horrific car accident in March that wiped out a young family of four, a bus stop has been removed, but the scars of the incident remain. And now many locals are irked by what they see as the co-opting of the tragedy for a particular agenda.

If there were a face to West Portal’s resurgence, it would be this four-month-old Mexican-American restaurant. Elena’s opened its elegant, light-filled dining room in early February to a stream of positive press that’s nearly as constant as the customers.

On a recent Thursday, the line to get into Elena’s was already seven-deep 20 minutes before the restaurant opened at 11:30 a.m. Diners from across the city and as far away as Chicago filled the restaurant until every dark brown leather banquette and tawny wicker chair was occupied.

Elena’s is not the only new addition people are talking about in West Portal. A brand-new boba and ice cream spot opened down from the Walgreens. A buzzy Thai pop-up established its first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Khao Tiew, in March on Claremont Boulevard. The Lemonade chain restaurant has moved out, and real estate rumors have it that a new, more exciting food outfit may move in. And George’s, a gourmet donut shop where you will soon be able to eat fried dough at marble tables and under 30-foot ceilings, is set to open in August.

Yet Elena’s popularity has been inarguably infectious, with a trickle-down effect coursing through the rest of the neighborhood. Lisa Moore, the owner of Siren boutique across the street from the new outpost from the Original Joe’s family, said she’s seen an uptick in business since the restaurant opened. “People leave their friends waiting in line and come to look around and shop,” Moore said.

This goes double for the neighborhood’s many owner-operated businesses, with the owners living right next to where they work. “They care more,” said Karl Aguilar, the co-owner of Papenhausen Hardware, of his fellow West Portal proprietors. He noted that the owner of Squat and Gobble across the street is in his restaurant every day (so too is Aguilar).

The newcomers are warmly welcomed in West Portal, say many longtime residents and merchants. Yet to focus only on the new and noteworthy would be to overlook what has drawn business owners to the neighborhood to begin with: A community that cares deeply about investing in small businesses.

The combination of businesses that have been there 100 years and for six months is part of what makes West Portal’s commercial strip so appealing, say those who do business there. It is both exciting and reliable, accessible and removed.

This loyalty has allowed for the survival of decades-long businesses, like Shaws, the last remaining example of a candy shop empire that used to be sprinkled all over the city.

‘Convenient, but out of the way’

Yet the bigger story of the neighborhood, which first arose in the 1920s, is that of resiliency. According to boutique owner Moore, who also sits on the board of the West Portal Merchants’ Association Board, the neighborhood bounced back faster than others after the pandemic because it didn’t rely as much on tourism. Moore previously ran businesses in Hayes Valley and the Haight over her decades of experience in the fashion industry, and she said those neighborhoods never welcomed her the way West Portal did.

Of course, there are losses residents still mourn—particularly the anchor of the Empire Theater, which closed during the pandemic and has been aging in place ever since. “You can get your palm read, but you can’t go to the movies,” said one passerby in acknowledgment of the neon sign blazing Palm and Tarot Card Reader beside the garbage-accumulating cinema.

It’s easy to accomplish all your everyday tasks along West Portal Avenue: From hair salons to banks, gyms to bakeries, the highly condensed commercial strip is a Main Street of the old school. You can pick up your groceries at Eezy Freezy (not to be confused with fro-yo chain Easy Breezy across the street), have a drink at the Philosopher’s Club (we all become contemplative after a couple shots) and get your shoes resoled and your vacuum repaired at the same time.

“It’s convenient to get to, but out of the way,” he said of the neighborhood.

Down the street, Shelby Ash’s The Music Store is one of the last remaining places where you can pick up used movies and CDs, which Ash peddles along with used vinyl out of his West Portal storefront. He’s been in business a quarter of a century.

West Portal Spa owner Karen Nguyen feels the same way. “I would not open a business anywhere else,” she said. In business since 2003, she’s seen neighborhood children grow up, go to college, and get married. “She’s so successful because she’s so wonderful,” interrupted Jerry Lynn Sullivan, a customer who comes to Nguyen’s nail salon every other week.

She recounted experiences of residents showing up at seven in the morning to help clean graffiti off the storefront. “I’m like, who are you people?” she said. “I never had that experience before.”

Small business, big heart

Co-owner Lea Dudum imagines that when it opens in July, George’s will blend the highbrow with the everyday. The juxtaposition of an accomplished pastry chef (Janina O’Leary, who previously oversaw numerous Michelin-starred restaurants ) and elevated donuts certainly embodies the dichotomy of the “royal” family member who inspired the spot. “It’s about the extravagance and silliness of eating a donut off of marble,” Dudum said.

Perhaps no business represents the dualities of West Portal better than the forthcoming George’s Donuts. It’s named in honor of one of the owner’s grandfathers—a 93-year-old dry cleaner owner who dubbed himself a king in the style of San Francisco’s most famous eccentric, Emperor Norton. As the self-proclaimed “Shirt King” of Oakland, he’d pass out business cards of himself in regalia.

Dudum lives in West Portal along with her husband and co-owner, Andrew Dudum, and their two children. You can find them having breakfast on the weekends at Toast or pizza on Fridays at Little Original Joe’s. “It’s a kindness neighborhood,” Dudum said. “There’s so many schools and churches.”

Indeed, across the street from George’s, girls in Catholic school plaid swarm tables at Easy Breezy on most school days. It’s hard to ignore how many children—from tots to teens—fill the sidewalks of the neighborhood. While Noe Valley has the reputation of being one of the most family-filled neighborhoods, only 17% of households have children there—as opposed to nearly 30% in West Portal. Dogs are everywhere, too, whether it’s in the rows of portraits of them in the BookShop West Portal or at West Portal Spa, where bernedoodles Nala and Zula run in and out of the door wearing matching polka dot sweaters.

“This is the nexus of 22 schools,” said Kris Politopoulos, the owner of Invisible Jet Comics, estimating the number of schools in the larger area. What’s more, the nine-month-old store serves as a gathering place for students from City College of San Francisco, which has a certificate in comics, and San Francisco State, which has a graphic novel program. The former tech worker said that business has been brisk since she opened in September. “Every day, someone thanks me for being here,” she said.