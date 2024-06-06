No style calls to me quite like Streamline Moderne, the sleek, sexy offshoot of Art Deco. Throw in a neon sign and I’m completely powerless before its late-1930s charms. The Blue Room, a three-month-old cocktail bar in Lower Nob Hill, might sound like a part of the White House with fussy drapes, but it’s one of San Francisco’s most stylish debuts of 2024, offering 12 high-ABV, New Orleans-ish classics from the post-Prohibition era, like an Aged Negroni, an Aviation or a “Corpse Reviver #Blue.”

The Chai Masala Old Fashioned, an effortlessly smooth spin on a true classic, swaps chai syrup in for the traditional bitters-soaked sugar cube, taming the bourbon. Garnished with an orange peel and a Luxardo cherry that almost appear to float above it, it all but forced me to sip it with a self-aware elegance. Patrons can enter the Blue Room from the street or from Stookey’s Club Moderne, the glamorous nine-year-old lounge that feels exported from an ocean liner, making it not quite a bar-within-a-bar. Its decor has a lighter, campier touch than its neighbor, too, with a disco ball and a TV that was playing the horror-satire film “They Live.” Elegant, sure, but also fun—and a little louche.