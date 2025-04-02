“This is a place to get some tranquility in an otherwise chaotic universe,” said Adam Wren, Onsen’s former general manager and new owner, who notes that unlike many traditional bathhouses, Onsen doesn’t enforce silence. “We don’t shy away from the social aspect of the bathhouse — we allow conversation.”

Onsen Bathhouse , a Japanese communal bathing space in the Tenderloin, reopened for business Friday after a five-year hiatus. Sandwiched between an auto-body shop and The Healing Well, a dilapidated building where free yoga classes are offered to unhoused people, is a beautiful, 3,200-square-foot retreat with a steam room, redwood sauna, cold plunge, and 15-person heated soaking pool.

The reopening comes amid a turbulent period for San Francisco’s clothing-optional communal sauna scene. Russian bath Archimedes Banya in Bayview faced heat for a now-rescinded guest policy for transgender people; Japantown’s Imperial Day Spa also received criticism from trans guests. Both spas have since updated their policies.

Onsen, Wren said, is a fully inclusive space, on coed days and during gender-specific time slots. “Our policy is, if you identify as a gender, you’re welcome to come in,” he said. “We’re accepting of everyone.”

Still, the recent episodes served as a stark reminder that San Francisco, for all its free-love legacy, has few communal bathhouses. Contributing to the bathhouse drought is bureaucratic red tape. Until recent years, AIDS-era laws had banned private rooms and placed permit approval under the jurisdiction of the San Francisco Police Department. In 2020, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman began dismantling that legislation and, in 2024, successfully repealed SFPD oversight. “We’ve come a long way on the way to bring back gay bathhouses to San Francisco,” Mandelman said in a statement last year.