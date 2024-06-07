Zara Stone is a culture reporter at The Standard, covering the intersection of startups, longevity, tech, relationships, and the personalities that define Bay Area life. Before joining The Standard, she was a longtime technology, business and culture reporter, with bylines in The Atlantic, Fortune, The New York Times, Fast Company, Cosmopolitan, The Washington Post, The Information, OneZero and more. She is the author of “Killer Looks: The Forgotten History of Plastic Surgery In Prisons,” and the middle grade book, “The Future of Science Is Female: The Brilliant Minds Shaping the 21st Century.”