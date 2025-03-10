Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
‘Gross retro transphobia’: Another SF spa accused of discrimination

Imperial Day Spa in Japantown allegedly ousted a trans man from the men's hot tub.

A person stands confidently in a sleeveless shirt that reads "Transsexual Menace," surrounded by a casually gathered group, in an outdoor urban setting.
Calder Storm convened a protest on Monday outside the Imperial Day Spa, which ousted him from the men’s area earlier this month. | Source: Florence Middleton for The Standard
By Jennifer Wadsworth

Calder Storm was lounging in a hot tub with a friend at Imperial Day Spa when two attendants approached him with a question: “Are you transgender?”

“That’s inappropriate,” Storm responded. “Why are you asking?”

The employees told him they had received a complaint and said Storm — who’s transmasculine with a state ID to back it up — would have to leave.

The exchange that followed was caught on a video that’s racking up thousands of views on YouTube. The Geary Street Korean spa is the second San Francisco bathhouse to face accusations of anti-trans discrimination this month.

“It was a violation, first and foremost, of my privacy, my humanity, my dignity,” Storm said. “It was degrading, and I think at its core, it was dehumanizing.”

The March 5 incident happened around the same time the city’s Human Rights Commission began investigating Archimedes Banya, the city’s only coed clothing-optional bathhouse, for excluding trans people two days a month. 

On his way out of the Japantown establishment that evening, Storm asked staff to elaborate on the policies that prompted the ouster. His friend, Erik Gibb, hit record. 

“So, I’m just curious, do you have an anti-trans policy?” Storm asked. “Are trans people not allowed to be here?”

An employee explained that the spa segregates based on genitalia: People with penises go to the men’s side, and people with vaginas go to the women’s side. 

A group of people holds signs advocating for trans rights. One wears a pride flag, and a trans flag is visible. They stand under a street sign in an urban area.
Dozens of people showed up to protest the spa on Monday. | Source: Florence Middleton for The Standard
A person proudly holds a transgender pride flag outside a building with banners advocating for transgender rights.
Calder Storm waves a trans pride flag. | Source: Florence Middleton for The Standard
Two people stand amid blue smoke outside a building, holding a sign and a trans flag. A neon sign reads &quot;IMPERIAL HEALTH SPA.&quot;
Demonstrators pop off color bombs in the parking lot outside the Imperial Day Spa. | Source: Florence Middleton for The Standard

“Well, what about women who have penises and men who have vaginas?” Storm pressed. “How do you segregate them?”

“We still go based on genital parts,” the staffer said. 

Storm asked to see the written policy, to no avail. He went on to show his driver’s license, which describes him as male, the video shows.

An attorney for Imperial Spa said he’d provide comment on the incident but didn’t respond by publication time. 

In a statement about the Archimedes probe, the Human Rights Commission commented on how it comes at a time when trans and nonbinary people face “a barrage of attacks” and that the city is committed to protecting them from discrimination. 

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has tried to roll back protections for trans people. On Jan. 20, he issued an executive order declaring that the federal government would recognize only two sexes and bar people from changing their gender on federal documents.

Bay Area lawyers who represent trans people in discrimination cases say policies like the ones at Archimedes and Imperial Day Spa violate California law. The Unruh Act bars businesses from discriminating against people based on characteristics that include gender identity, gender expression, and biological sex. 

“Businesses cannot open spaces for cis men that aren’t also open to trans men — they’re denying the privilege of a certain space based on their gender identity,” said Steven Chizen, an Oakland attorney who represents clients in discrimination lawsuits. “That’s against the law in California, and that mirrors an ordinance in San Francisco.”

Gibb and Storm said the recent incidents go to show how San Francisco isn’t immune to the nation’s anti-trans backlash.

“It makes me feel really sad,” Gibb said, describing the incident as “gross retro transphobia.” “Part of this is selfish: I went to this spa for 20 years, and always felt welcome there. But more generally, it makes me very upset to see how my friend, who happens to be a trans guy, is just trying to move through the world and faces these — not even microaggressions — macroaggressions for just existing.”

Several dozen people showed up to a protest outside Imperial Day Spa on Monday to demand the city take action. Taped up to the spa’s window was a sheet of paper outlining an inclusive new policy: “Guests may use facilities that correspond to their gender identity in accordance with California law.”

The image shows a spa's usage policy document highlighting respect and inclusion, allowing guests facility access per their gender identity under California law.
A copy of the spa's policy — an about-face from what employees espoused earlier this month — was posted to the window ahead of the protest. | Source: Florence Middleton for The Standard
A person with red hair writes &quot;TRANS RIGHTS&quot; in colorful chalk on the ground near posters with &quot;TRANS!&quot; and &quot;TRANS RIGHTS&quot; text in blue and pink.
A protester writes a chalk message in solidarity with trans people. | Source: Florence Middleton for The Standard

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com

