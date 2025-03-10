The employees told him they had received a complaint and said Storm — who’s transmasculine with a state ID to back it up — would have to leave.

Calder Storm was lounging in a hot tub with a friend at Imperial Day Spa when two attendants approached him with a question: “Are you transgender?”

“It was a violation, first and foremost, of my privacy, my humanity, my dignity,” Storm said. “It was degrading, and I think at its core, it was dehumanizing.”

The exchange that followed was caught on a video that’s racking up thousands of views on YouTube. The Geary Street Korean spa is the second San Francisco bathhouse to face accusations of anti-trans discrimination this month.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

An employee explained that the spa segregates based on genitalia: People with penises go to the men’s side, and people with vaginas go to the women’s side.

“So, I’m just curious, do you have an anti-trans policy?” Storm asked. “Are trans people not allowed to be here?”

On his way out of the Japantown establishment that evening, Storm asked staff to elaborate on the policies that prompted the ouster. His friend, Erik Gibb, hit record.

The March 5 incident happened around the same time the city’s Human Rights Commission began investigating Archimedes Banya , the city’s only coed clothing-optional bathhouse, for excluding trans people two days a month.

In a statement about the Archimedes probe, the Human Rights Commission commented on how it comes at a time when trans and nonbinary people face “a barrage of attacks” and that the city is committed to protecting them from discrimination.

An attorney for Imperial Spa said he’d provide comment on the incident but didn’t respond by publication time.

Storm asked to see the written policy, to no avail. He went on to show his driver’s license, which describes him as male, the video shows.

“Well, what about women who have penises and men who have vaginas?” Storm pressed. “How do you segregate them?”

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has tried to roll back protections for trans people. On Jan. 20, he issued an executive order declaring that the federal government would recognize only two sexes and bar people from changing their gender on federal documents.

Bay Area lawyers who represent trans people in discrimination cases say policies like the ones at Archimedes and Imperial Day Spa violate California law. The Unruh Act bars businesses from discriminating against people based on characteristics that include gender identity, gender expression, and biological sex.

“Businesses cannot open spaces for cis men that aren’t also open to trans men — they’re denying the privilege of a certain space based on their gender identity,” said Steven Chizen, an Oakland attorney who represents clients in discrimination lawsuits. “That’s against the law in California, and that mirrors an ordinance in San Francisco.”

Gibb and Storm said the recent incidents go to show how San Francisco isn’t immune to the nation’s anti-trans backlash.

“It makes me feel really sad,” Gibb said, describing the incident as “gross retro transphobia.” “Part of this is selfish: I went to this spa for 20 years, and always felt welcome there. But more generally, it makes me very upset to see how my friend, who happens to be a trans guy, is just trying to move through the world and faces these — not even microaggressions — macroaggressions for just existing.”