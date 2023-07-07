Jennifer Wadsworth is a senior news editor for The Standard. Her previous work inspired policy changes, altered the fates of public officials and once led police to a child killer. Before The Standard, she was an editor for the Times-Picayune/Advocate in Louisiana, covered Silicon Valley for a newsweeklies chain and landed bylines in the Washington Post and the Daily Beast, among other publications. Her reporting has been honored by the California News Publishers Association, Association of Alternative Newsmedia, Sacramento and San Francisco press clubs and NorCal Society of Professional Journalists, which named her recipient of the James Madison Freedom of Information Award.