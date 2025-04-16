Hours after replying to the ad, the 27-year-old got a late-night callback. The guy on the other end of the line was vague: He was looking for people concerned about the cost of living in Concord to attend an upcoming City Council meeting to advocate for “a thoughtful approach” to rent control.

Jackson Brody was combing Craigslist for work when he stumbled across an ad for a paid gig in the East Bay. Pocket $250 for one evening close to home? Seemed almost too good to be true.

“You could tell they hadn’t conducted a very selective hiring process,” Brody recounted. Of the few dozen people enlisted, several needed translators, and some wore ragtag ensembles of ripped jeans and torn shoes. “But it was really when they started talking that I realized this was pretty much agitprop for landlords.”

When he showed up the afternoon of March 25 to a park near Concord City Hall, he started to get the sense that something more cynical was afoot.

The organizers who hired Brody and the others turned out to be from the California Apartment Association, the nation’s largest state landlord lobby. For 80 years, the CAA has worked to advance policies that align with the interests of investors, developers, and landlords of rental properties — including California’s landmark tax-revolt law Prop. 13.

In April 2024, Concord, a suburb of 120,000, passed one of the Bay Area’s toughest rent control laws. In San Francisco, Oakland, and other regional cities, rent increases are tied to the consumer price index, but in Concord they are capped at 3%.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Landlords failed to gather enough signatures for a referendum. It was Councilman Pablo Benavente who delivered a clear counterstrike. The first-term lawmaker, whose 2024 campaign drew more than 10% of its funding from donors associated with a controversial property management company and the California Association of Realtors, proposed a measure that would more than double the annual maximum rent increase, to 7%.

‘It was really when they started talking that I realized this was pretty much agitprop for landlords.’

Whether swayed or not by CAA’s hired activists, the council voted 3-2 for a compromise measure to raise allowable rent increases to 5% and provide just-cause eviction exemptions for some homes and condos. Benavente told The Standard that he had no idea so many of his supporters were paid actors.

As the five-hour meeting drew to a close, several of the hired activists took turns at the podium to echo lukewarm support for Benavente’s proposal. Some couldn’t remember his last name, and most didn’t provide theirs. “My name is Shantal S.,” one said, “and I’m here to support Pablo’s … thing.”

Ahead of the March 25 council meeting, CAA reps handed Brody and the rest of the group T-shirts and signs with “Repeal rent control” and other messages — decidedly less nuanced than the “thoughtful approach” Brody said he was pitched. Then they walked over to the council chambers for a populist show of mercenary solidarity with the landlord lobby.

Pervasive influence

Pro-tenant activists say the CAA’s tactics are reflective of its pervasive political influence. According to a report by renters rights groups, the lobbying association has donated to 70% of California legislators and spent more than $121 million between 2018 and 2020 to defeat statewide ballot measures aiming to protect tenants.

On the local level, the CAA has fought municipal ordinances on rent control, both openly and behind the scenes, throughout California, including in Concord, Alameda, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Burlingame, Santa Rosa, and Sacramento.

The CAA’s political influence extends to virtually every jurisdiction in the state, where it has helped defeat initiatives like Prop. 33, the Justice for Renters Act, a measure on the 2024 ballot that would have expanded rent control protections by repealing the Costa-Hawkins Act.

Shamelle Salahuddin, whose PR firm recruited people on the CAA’s behalf, said that just because she paid them doesn’t mean their support wasn’t genuine.

“These so-called ‘renters activists’ constantly recruit and incentivize interested activists to attend council meetings,” said the CAA’s senior vice president of local public affairs, Rhovy Lyn Antonio. “They offer free food, child care, free T-shirts, premade posters and banners, and prewritten scripts to recite, as well as other compensation to supporters to pack the City Council chambers to create an illusion of support.”

The CAA didn’t deny hiring people to show up to the meeting and included a photo of the paid supporters in a March 26 newsletter celebrating the council vote. A spokesperson said the opposing tenant activists deserve more scrutiny.

For people who spent years advocating for stronger tenant protections, revelations that a significant number of those speaking out against rent control at the March 25 City Council meeting were paid actors stoked tensions to the point of physical confrontation. Concord police had to intervene when the two sides came to blows inside council chambers. The CAA seized on the incident to cast pro-tenant organizers as aggressive, while renters rights activists accused the other side of provoking a fight.

Much of the CAA’s political influence is funneled through obscure political action committees such as Keep California Golden, A Pipeline Project, Golden State Voices United, and the No on Prop. 33 PAC, which donated $10,000 to San Francisco YIMBY. Those PACs, in turn, donate to YIMBY-backed candidates in the Bay Area and beyond.

‘I took careful measures to recruit from the community and to showcase real people with real and valid concerns. … Being compensated for their time is a nice incentive to assure we will have voices heard.’

“All participants in the town hall meeting were all Bay Area residents, primarily Concord constituents who supported the cause of commonsense housing reforms,” she said. “I took careful measures to recruit from the community and to showcase real people with real and valid concerns. Many took off from work to be able to attend the very long meeting. Being compensated for their time is a nice incentive to assure we will have voices heard.”

A self-described “human rights activist since high school,” she said she has long advocated for activists to get paid.

“This notion that activists need to show up and spend energy for free is ridiculous in this ever-growing capitalist society we all live in,” she said.

Strictly speaking, Betty Gabaldon — a veteran tenant organizer on the opposite side of the debate on rent control — would agree. The 50-year-old renter pockets a modest paycheck from the East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, which organizes renters to show up to public hearings like the one in Concord.

The difference is that it took eight years of tireless, uncompensated activism before she became a full-time organizer. During that time, she lost her apartment and nearly lapsed into homelessness as the single mom of a young daughter.

The issue is less about the direct cash payment than the authenticity of support, Gabaldon said. Someone responding to a Craigslist job ad to advocate for a cause they know little about in exchange for quick cash is in no way comparable to the kind of educated activism that brought her to the March 25 council meeting.