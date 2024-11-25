If not now, then when will more rent control come to California?

But according to the most up-to-date count, voters soundly rejected Prop. 33 — by 60% — meaning restrictions on rent control will remain in place. In San Francisco, Costa-Hawkins is back-dated to 1979, when the city passed its last rent control ordinance.

In order for the law to take effect, California voters would have to approve Proposition 33 during the November election. The ballot measure would have repealed a state law known as the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which limited cities’ ability to enact rent control on properties built after 1995.

When the cutthroat mayoral election was in its home stretch last month, rivals Aaron Peskin and London Breed found something to agree on. After the former fast-tracked a landmark rent control expansion bill through the Board of Supervisors, the mayor quickly followed suit and said she would sign the bill if it cleared one important hurdle.

Rent control is a blanket term that describes a variety of policies that can be employed by local municipalities to limit how much a landlord can raise rent each year. Those methods range from limiting or banning price increases to dictating outright how much can be charged for a home.

As evidenced by the Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote on Peskin’s bill in October, such policies have garnered popular support in San Francisco as the affordability and homelessness crises have worsened.

But a repeal of Costa-Hawkins would have allowed local municipalities the ability to enact rent control in a way that could make new housing prohibitive or unfeasible to build, since rents would not cover construction costs or generate enough of a return for investors.

Therefore, not only apartment building owners were against Prop. 33, but also some pro-housing advocates who otherwise would support renter protections.