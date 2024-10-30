If California voters approve Proposition 33 in November, Costa-Hawkins would be repealed. This would not immediately implement rent control across the state, but it would hand power back to local jurisdictions to regulate rents if they choose to.

The law allows property owners to charge whatever they want when a previously rent-controlled unit comes back on the market but limits how fast the rent can rise over time when a new tenant moves in.

California statewide rent-control rules have essentially been frozen in amber for three decades. The Costa-Hawkins Act, named after the Democratic and Republican lawmakers who sponsored it, prohibits local governments from putting rent control on homes built after Feb. 1, 1995.

Voters have been inundated with conflicting messages regarding the measure. Some ads claim the state’s “affordable housing laws” would get slashed, while others claim the new law would lower housing costs.

The reality is more complicated. Proponents of rent control say the policy makes housing affordable for tenants and prevents displacement, while opponents say it interferes with the normal functioning of the housing marketplace and makes new housing more difficult to finance and build. Both are true to an extent.