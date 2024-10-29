In San Francisco, even affordable housing can be unaffordable to those who most need it. Of the 66,000 extremely low-income households in the city, the Department of Disability and Aging Services estimates that roughly 80% spend more than a third of their income on rent.

To help reduce that burden, Mayor London Breed and the Board of Supervisors put forward a measure, known as Proposition G, that would establish the Affordable Housing Opportunity Fund for Seniors, Families, and Persons with Disabilities.