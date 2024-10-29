Welcome, Standard readers. It’s nice to see you. Have a seat. Would you like a cup of herbal tea? Did you sleep OK last night? Feeling all right? Good, because we need to talk.

The election is a week away.

The good news is the agony of waiting and worrying is almost at an end. The bad news is so is democracy. Kidding! The real bad news is Nov. 5 will almost certainly be filled with all manner of unpleasantness, and it sure seems like the final outcome in the presidential race will once again be disputed, through means legal and otherwise, for weeks afterward. Wheeeeee!

Here in the city’s mayoral race, the stakes feel a lot lower and basically boil down to which of several moderates will come out ahead — or whether ranked-choice weirdness and a late surge might allow progressive Aaron Peskin to pull off an upset. Then there are all the competitive supervisor races and ballot measures, including tussles over the Great Highway, the power of the mayor, and an overhaul of business taxes aimed at rescuing downtown.

Tell us, readers: What are your thoughts right now? Do you love any of the options for mayor, or did you flip a four-sided coin? Are you furious over the Great Highway plan? Managing your presidential anxiety with a steady diet of high-grade edibles?