Proposition D, backed by TogetherSF Action, aims to dramatically reduce the number of city commissions to a hard cap of 65, while expanding mayoral powers. The measure has attracted significant financial support , with its campaign committee raising approximately $6.5 million, plus an additional $2.5 million from a ballot committee tied to mayoral candidate Mark Farrell. The Standard’s chairman Michael Mortiz is a major financial supporter of TogetherSF Action and has donated to Farrell’s committee supporting Prop. D.

On Nov. 5, two ballot measures are competing over how to cut or consolidate those boards, committees, councils, and task forces to reduce the city’s layers of bureaucracy and boost government efficiency. It has become the most expensive ballot measure fight in this year’s election.

In addition to high-profile bodies like the Planning Commission and Police Commission, there is an array of lesser-known committees that weigh in on specialized topics: Food Security Task Force, the Urban Forestry Council, and the Advisory Committee of Street Artists and Craftsmen Examiners, some of which may have overlapping purviews with other commissions.

Even for San Francisco political insiders, the city’s vast network of commissions and advisory boards — estimated at over 130 —can be bewildering.

“San Francisco’s [commission system] is overly complex and bloated,” TogetherSF Action’s CEO Kanishka Cheng said. “We have over twice as many commissions as comparable cities, so it has become totally unclear who’s in charge of what problems in City Hall.”

Prop. E, a similar but competing proposal introduced by Supervisor Aaron Peskin, was put on the ballot as a “poison pill” to thwart Prop. D, according to its opponents. If both measures pass, the one with more votes will become law.

Prop. E proposes a more gradual approach to commission reform: Rather than mandating immediate cuts, it would establish a task force to study the issue and make recommendations by early 2026.

Ed Harrington, a former city controller who’s leading the Prop. E campaign, said that Prop. D is the “wrong way” to reform because the public deserves an open process to discuss commission reform. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and openness in city government by allowing citizen oversight.

“Prop. D takes a meat ax to our city government,” Harrington said, referring to the potential elimination of “essential and effective commissions” like the Arts, Library, Health, Youth, Small Business, and Environment Commissions. The campaign for Prop. E has raised approximately $62,000, much less than Prop. D’s nearly $9 million war chest.

Both measures emerged amid growing concerns about San Francisco’s bureaucratic complexity, with a seeming consensus that the city may need fewer oversight bodies, not more.

Another major difference between the two measures is mayoral authority. Prop. D would grant the mayor the new power to appoint and remove commissioners without Board of Supervisors approval, while also allowing direct firing of department heads. However, critics argue this concentration of power could undermine the purpose of having independent oversight commissions.