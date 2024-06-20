During the course of its investigation, the Civil Grand Jury found that nobody at City Hall could provide a complete list of commissions, nor was anyone tracking their performance.

In an aptly named report titled “Commission Impossible,” released Thursday, the city’s Civil Grand Jury found City Hall has accumulated 115 such groups since San Francisco’s charter was established in 1898—a number that is far beyond its peer cities and counties like Los Angeles and Santa Clara.

In fact, officials can’t even tell you how many exist.

It is no surprise to a casual observer of City Hall: San Francisco has amassed an eye-popping number of commissions over the years.

“They are really important,” said John Monson, one of the lead writers of the report, about the commissions themselves. “And they need to run effectively for citizens to have confidence in the government of San Francisco.”

The timing of the grand jury report comes as questions over City Hall’s effectiveness in tackling critical issues like homelessness, housing affordability and corruption have become a top issue in the November election.

There’s also a simultaneous effort to nix some of the city’s commissions led by the moderate-leaning political group TogetherSF. The group, which receives funding from Standard chairman Michael Moritz, is collecting signatures for what may ultimately become a ballot measure for voters in November. Kanishka Cheng, who leads TogetherSF, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Board President Aaron Peskin, who is running for mayor this November, also has a commission reform effort underway that could consolidate some of the groups.