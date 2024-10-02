“We are so united against this. This is a bad idea,” Chow said in front of news cameras. “I want you to trust us and vote no on K.”

Instead, they were gathering to oppose Proposition K, a ballot measure that would close a two-mile stretch of the Upper Great Highway , a coastal drive facing sand erosion, to create a permanent, car-free recreation zone. It was the seventh such rally since July.

His store in the Sunset was burned down in August, then looted. But dozens of people who rallied outside it Wednesday morning were not there to mourn the loss of a neighborhood staple or demand a greater police presence to deter the wave of arson and burglary in the district.

Standing on the sidewalk in front of his fire-damaged hardware store, Albert Chow wore the hardened scowl of a man who’s had enough.

Indeed, the fight over Prop. K has become unusually vitriolic, sowing division along economic, racial, and generational lines.

Supervisor Joel Engardio, who introduced Prop. K, has faced recall threats in July from infuriated constituents. Last month, when an angry bicyclist crashed an anti-Prop. K event, he was captured on video accusing the measure’s critics of killing children and calling people “piece of shit.”

In an indication of how high tensions are running, rumors circulated that the fire at Chow’s store was started as revenge for his vocal opposition to Prop. K. The rumors, stoked on social media and promoted by Chinese-language media , traveled far enough that the San Francisco Police Department last week issued a statement insisting that there is “no evidence” the arson was politically motivated.

In a city mocked for lawlessness and government dysfunction, this seemingly nonpartisan land-use issue has become one of the nastiest political fights in this election season.

Drivers vs. park

Upper Great Highway, between Ocean Beach and the Sunset, is part of the city’s famed scenic drive. The southern part of the road connecting to Daly City is set to fully close to cars in the near future because of erosion, and the northern part in the Richmond will remain open.

Prop. K would affect the middle portion of the highway, which is open to cars on weekdays only.

Chow, who drives to work, says that if the stretch of the Great Highway is shut down, tens of thousands of cars a day will be directed to the surrounding neighborhood, especially to already packed Sunset Boulevard and 19th Avenue. He believes the spillover traffic will make the neighborhood miserable and cause delays for residents who need to drive to get around.

“I was tied up for a good 15, 20 minutes on 19th Avenue today,” Chow said. “Why are you making cars the enemy?”

Chow, a merchant association leader, worries that a Great Highway closure would hurt Sunset businesses, because worsening traffic would discourage shoppers from other neighborhoods.

Stuart Fong, a Sunset resident, said he feels increasingly restricted while driving in the city because of policy decisions that, in his view, have sidelined those who rely on cars.

He said “Slow Streets,” the city’s initiative for a bike-lane network, as well as right-turn bans and the closure of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park, have worsened traffic. The Great Highway closure would cut off another key artery, he said.