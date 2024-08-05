San Francisco’s transportation agency is changing course on plans for a citywide bike-lane network after facing backlash in Chinatown, a dense, hilly neighborhood with narrow streets where, advocates say, biking is not ideal.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency confirmed that it had nixed the possibility of bike lanes in Chinatown after community members pushed back and Mayor London Breed’s office poured cold water on the idea.

“[SFMTA] is not considering bike lanes in our scenarios in Chinatown,” the agency said in a statement. “We have taken the outreach seriously and will have revisions to our maps.”

The city’s Biking and Rolling Plan aims to promote low-carbon transportation options to support housing and achieve traffic-safety targets. SFMTA is presenting ideas that include car-free zones, protected bike lanes, shared roads and other infrastructure and will finalize the network’s design in early 2025.

In Chinatown, the proposed bike lane sparked fierce pushback from merchants and others.

“Based on my conversation with the community, biking is not a primary transportation option in the neighborhood,” Sharon Lai, a former SFMTA board commissioner and candidate for the Board of Supervisors, told The Standard. She believes most Chinatown merchants and residents rely on walking, public transit and cars.

The dust-up over Chinatown bike lanes is the latest controversy over transit infrastructure, with officials drawing criticism from drivers and merchants who feel sidelined. The addition of bike lanes would likely take away street parking spots, sparking protests from merchants concerned about losing customers.

Initially, SFMTA laid out three scenarios, two of which would have added bike lanes in certain areas of Chinatown. The third had no bike lanes at all, prioritizing safety improvements, particularly around schools.

Though no decision had been made, some were angered by what they saw as insufficient outreach efforts, said Jaynry Mak, board chair of the Portsmouth Plaza Parking Corporation in Chinatown.