Proposition K, which would close a section of the Great Highway to vehicles forever, is proving to be among the most controversial measures that San Francisco voters will decide in November. To its supporters, Prop. K is a once-in-a-generation chance to create an oceanfront park in an urban area, while detractors envision extra traffic, long commutes and exhaust.

In addition to the proposed Ocean Beach Park, there’s another potential consequence to closing part of the Great Highway: the city’s famed 49-Mile Scenic Drive.

Created in the 1930s as an efficient way to show off city landmarks to visitors to the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition — including the still-new Bay and Golden Gate bridges — it’s a sentimental curio marked by its signature (and often-stolen) road signs, with a minimalist, beady-eyed seagull against a sky-blue background.

The looping route starts in Civic Center and winds through one-of-a-kind neighborhoods like Chinatown and Twin Peaks, as well as a particularly unglamorous stretch of Cesar Chavez Street, before slaloming through the Presidio on its way to the ocean and around Lake Merced. To Outer Richmond District resident Kay Voyvodich, the Great Highway is a vital transportation artery, but the Scenic Drive is something much more, a sacrosanct civic treasure.

“Prop. K should be voted against to preserve the Scenic Drive alone,” she said. “I’m sure that no other portion of the 49-Mile Scenic Drive of San Francisco is as beautiful and as joyful and as pleasurable as this.”

Expressing a common sentiment among west side residents — judging by Nextdoor comments on the topic, at least — Voyvodich believes her car-centric neighborhood is being railroaded. Prop. K boosters are inflating the proposed park’s popularity, she says, and City Hall is under the thumb of car-loathing transportation activists. She’s also suspicious of the timing of an impending project on nearby 19th Avenue, a major transit axis whose closure will wreak havoc on the Sunset District for two-and-a-half years.

Still, Voyvodich claims to be an advocate for more green spaces. “I’m not against the idea of there being a park,” she said. “What I’m against is the idea of closing this road, now.”

Fundamentally, it strikes Voyvodich as inappropriate that voters in other neighborhoods should have a say in the Great Highway’s future.