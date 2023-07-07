Astrid Kane is a senior editor at The Standard. Previously, they were the communications director for San Francisco Pride and, before that, the editor of SF Weekly. They graduated from New York University with a bachelor’s in English and politics and a master’s in American studies, having written their thesis on evangelical Christian pop culture. A karaoke fiend and an avid cyclist who has officiated eight weddings, they have visited every state, every county of California and every national park in the Lower 48. They live in the Mission.