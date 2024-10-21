Both polls show Breed leading in first-choice support under the city’s ranked-choice voting system . However, Lurie appears to have a huge advantage in garnering second-choice votes from other candidates’ supporters — which could prove decisive in the hotly contested race.

Together SF Action, a moderate-leaning group, and the San Francisco Chronicle presented different narratives, but both suggest that Breed faces a tough battle, especially against nonprofit executive Daniel Lurie.

Together SF Action, which surveyed 950 likely voters with a 3.2% margin of error, didn’t release final ranked-choice elimination results, stating that the race remains “too close to call,” with a “three-way tie” among the moderate front-runners.

Breed, Lurie, and former interim mayor Mark Farrell received first-choice support of 25%, 21%, and 21%, respectively. TogetherSF Action, which has received funding from The Standard chairman Michael Moritz, endorsed Farrell as its top choice. In recent weeks, despite telling supporters to rank Breed and Lurie on the ballot, TogetherSF Action has sharpened its attacks on the two moderate competitors.

“We have seen similar data for months, showing a dead heat between Mark Farrell, London Breed, and Daniel Lurie,” Together SF Action CEO Kanishka Cheng said in a statement. “[Every] vote will make a difference in this extremely close contest.”

The Chronicle’s poll, which surveyed 802 likely voters with a 3.5% margin of error, projects Lurie beating Breed in the ranked-choice contest, in which candidates with fewer votes are eliminated and their votes are redistributed to others. Breed and Lurie both have strong first-choice votes, the poll found, but Lurie will come out on top after second- and third-choice votes are factored in.