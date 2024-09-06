The scene: a mayoral forum. Town hall, debate, pancake breakfast — it doesn’t matter which.

First to speak is the incumbent, confident and brash as she brushes aside her critics and proclaims a bright future. Next up, her alpha-gorilla challenger, who in even louder tones lays a litany of lawlessness at the feet of the incumbent.

Then a third candidate takes the mic.

He speaks to the crowd conversationally, his manner professorial. His attacks mostly avoid targeting any single candidate, instead casting them collectively as “City Hall insiders” who have led San Francisco astray.

The style of this candidate, Daniel Lurie, rankles no one. Maybe voters in the ranked-choice election will consider putting the nonprofit CEO and Levi Strauss heir at No. 2, behind one of the more polemical speakers. Maybe No. 3.

Is Lurie too nuanced to boil down to a soundbite? Maybe. Does his style feel a little blah? Sure. Call it what you want, but his strategy of being unobjectionable may just work in a ranked-choice election where being everyone’s second- or third-favorite candidate could count for a lot.

Lurie has demonstrated a chameleon-like ability to appeal to those who may vote for Mayor London Breed, former mayor Mark Farrell, or even Supervisor Aaron Peskin as their first choice, said San Francisco State University politics professor Jason McDaniel.

“Lurie is trying to be inoffensive making vague appeals that don’t necessarily code ideologically moderate or progressive,” McDaniel said.

Bernal Heights activist Buck Bagot has been in and out of San Francisco politics since Dianne Feinstein was mayor. He has endorsed Peskin, who he said “radiates energy.” Bagot casts Lurie’s style another way.

“Boring,” he said. “Lurie is a ghost.”