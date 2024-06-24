Jackson isn’t alone. In the deep blue San Francisco where 64% of registered voters are Democratic Party members, all five top candidates for mayor—incumbent Mayor London Breed, Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Ahsha Safaí, former mayor Mark Farrell and nonprofit founder Daniel Lurie—are dyed-in-the-wool Democrats.

“Really, what we want is a Republican mayor,” Jackson said. “But we don’t have a realistic candidate.”

For Bill Jackson, a Republican education consultant in San Francisco, voting for a moderate Democrat has become his go-to compromise in local elections.

“I am a moderate Republican,” Jackson said. “It’s important that one of the moderate Democrats win.”

However, there’s a split within the small world of San Francisco Republicans. Pragmatists who will vote for Democrats appear to be coalescing around Farrell and Lurie, while those who strictly vote Republican won’t consider any Democrats at all.

This reality leaves Republicans like Jackson with a tough choice between supporting a conservative with no chance of winning or a viable Democrat whose policies they can tolerate. This year’s mayoral race, expected to be highly competitive, could be decided by just a few thousand votes, meaning that local Republicans could play a vital role in choosing the winner.

Farrell, Lurie stand out

Among the top five mayoral candidates, Farrell, Breed and Lurie are considered moderate Democrats, while Peskin is progressive. Safaí has taken moderate positions on some matters but has tacked progressive in his mayoral campaign .

Jackson, who co-founded the moderate-leaning Briones Society , represents the centrist wing of his party. He told The Standard that he’s considering voting for Farrell and Lurie as his top two choices, saying Breed’s five years as mayor have been unimpressive.

“It’s a non-partisan office, so we can endorse anyone we want,” Leong said. “It’s about what the candidate brings to the table.”

Rodney Leong, a vice-chair of the Republican party, said he voted for Breed before but this time Lurie and Farrell may be his top two choices. He also said it’s not unusual for San Francisco Republicans to vote for Democrats.

Jennifer Yan, a Briones Society member and the top winner of the local Republican Party’s board election in March , said she also preferred Farrell and Lurie. Yan said Farrell’s ideas, such as cracking down on crime and reopening Market Street to cars, are more “in touch” with moderate Chinese voters. Lurie has a friendly personality, she added.

Nick Berg, a property management firm executive and a Briones Society member, is a former Democrat who switched parties over frustration with San Francisco’s crime, homelessness and drug crises. He said he plans to rank the three moderate Democrats on his ballot.

Other Republicans share Jackson’s strategy: Since there’s no viable Republican candidate, they’ll back a moderate Democrat in San Francisco to block “Mayor Peskin,” Jackson said.

An awkward dance with Republican voters

For example, Lurie, who has framed himself as a City Hall “outsider,” could appeal to some long-marginalized Republicans. Farrell’s image as a tough-on-crime businessman could make him an acceptable choice by some Republicans, too.

Jason McDaniel, an associate professor of political science at San Francisco State University, said that both Lurie and Farrell may have some selling points for Republicans.

McDaniel added that in a close race, the city’s Republican voters could have an influence on the eventual winner. However, turnout in November is likely to be high and he expects campaigns to focus largely on liberal or left-leaning voters.

“If any of the campaigns are targeting [Republican] voters, that’s probably not a waste of money,” McDaniel said, “but it’s a relatively low cost-benefit ratio.”

In a city where Republicans haven’t won any major races for decades, top Democrats appear to have little interest in building cross-party support. In San Francisco politics, association with Republicans is a common line of attack.

Asked whether they would seek the Republican Party’s endorsement, Breed, Lurie and Farrell responded similarly, saying they wouldn’t seek the endorsement while leaving room to entertain support from voters across the political spectrum.

Breed’s campaign said she “can find common ground and work with anyone,” while Farrell’s campaign said he will “be a mayor that represents all San Franciscans and our shared values.” Lurie’s campaign said he “has always been about bringing people into the fold, not pushing them away.”

Peskin’s campaign said he won’t seek Republican support. Safaí’s campaign didn’t respond by press time.

Although the Briones Society may recommend one or several Democrats for mayor— likely Farrell or Lurie as top choices—it’s less likely that the San Francisco Republican Party will officially endorse a Democrat for mayor. Briones Society swept the March election for the Republican County Central Committee, but they will take office in 2025.

John Dennis, the party’s current chair, said he hasn’t made up his mind yet but doubted that the group will endorse a Democrat. He predicted the party will endorse no one, not even a Republican candidate.