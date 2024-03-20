When she saw her name at the top of the election results, Jennifer Yan couldn’t believe her eyes.

A 52-year-old Chinese immigrant and tech investor, Yan won the most votes in the race for the San Francisco Republican County Central Committee (RCCC), the leadership board of the local Republican Party. She wasn’t sure if she was just lucky, or if some bigger changes were coming to the party.

"There are many Asian Americans who are the 'silent majority,'" Yan said in Chinese. "But now, they are participating in politics."

In the March election, Yan and Bruce Lou, another Chinese American and political newcomer, surprisingly received the most votes in the western and eastern districts of the RCCC races, while the pool of candidates and the general Republican voter base remain largely white.

Since the pandemic, in deep-blue San Francisco, Chinese immigrant membership in the Republican Party has surged by 60% amid the rise of anti-Asian crime. In 2022, the community was also the driving force for both of the recalls to remove three progressive school board members and District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Yan and Lou may embody a growing power base in the sidelined party, as the increasingly outspoken and politically engaged Asian American community often skews moderate or conservative in San Francisco, and eventually leads to an opportunity for the party to regain some political relevance and influence.

Lou, a 26-year-old small business owner and a former Jeopardy! winner, said he was also a bit surprised to be the top winner and suggested that his victory was a reflection of a broader trend of Asian Americans turning right.

"I've never been one to set lofty expectations," Lou said, "but I am pleased by the result."