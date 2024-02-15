But Zeng and others say Asian Americans are turning more conservative while becoming more active , particularly since the pandemic and the rise of the Stop Asian Hate movement. In San Francisco, one-third of residents are Asian, and the community played a key role in ousting progressive elected officials in 2022, including three school board leaders and District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

It’s a provocative suggestion, considering the GOP long ago lost most of its visibility and influence in local politics. The last time the city had a Republican mayor was in 1964. And the city’s last elected Republican official, James Fang, a Chinese American, was ousted from the Bay Area Rapid Transit Board of Directors in 2014. Just 7% of the city’s registered voters are Republican.

Jason Zeng has a bold prediction: “I think the Republican Party will win in San Francisco in the next 10 years.”

According to the San Francisco Republican Party, the number of registered Republicans who were born overseas in Chinese-speaking regions has increased by 60% since the pandemic—far outpacing the increase in overall party membership.

In San Francisco, Republican activists and candidates see an opportunity for growth in the Asian population, particularly among recent immigrants.

Nationwide, the majority of Asian American voters are Democrats: A 2023 Pew Research poll showed that 62% were Democrats or lean Democratic. But there are signs that support could be eroding. In Southern California, where the Asian population is growing, the 2020 victories of Republican congresswomen Young Kim and Michelle Park Steel, both Korean immigrants , signaled a more diverse, less white American conservatism.

The data, obtained and confirmed by The Standard, showed that there are 4,526 current registered San Francisco Republicans born in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia or Singapore as of early 2024. In late 2019, the number was 2,841.

Over the same period, the city’s Republican Party increased its membership by 11% while Democrats gained 9%. Voters with no party affiliation dropped 19%, according to voter statistics analyzed by The Standard. The number of foreign-born Chinese Democrats also grew about 17% to roughly 1,5000 voters, which isn't surprising in deep-blue San Francisco. But the trend may be changing.

“There has been a steady increase in foreign-born Chinese (Republican) voters in San Francisco,” said Rodney Leong, vice chair of the SFGOP. “We see a spike in registration for the 2020 election followed by growth from 2022 to 2024 during the anti-Asian hate epidemic.”

The data may understate the trend. There may be immigrants born in other parts of Asia, such as Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia, not included in the data.

But Leong, a Republican Party member on and off since 1998, said he’s seeing a trend of more active Asian immigrants embracing conservative politics. The March 5 primary election is the first time in years, he says, that so many Asian candidates are running for offices.