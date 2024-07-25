“People are so fed up with tipping culture. … It’s out of control,” said Maciaszek. “Plus, I want a sustainable wage and to be able to calculate my income.”

Emma Maciaszek, a 24-year-old hair stylist, opened Poppy Salon in February in the Inner Richmond. This was the first time Maciaszek — who specializes in color services such as “lived-in” blond, highlights and balayage — had full ownership of her work, and she was ready for a paradigm shift. “On June 1st, I will be updating all services to hourly, gratuity-free pricing,” she announced on Instagram .

Gen Z clients are especially receptive to gratuity-free pricing, said Maciaszek, who removed the “add tip” option from her Stripe checkout. She charges $165 an hour, a price chosen based on her eight years of experience and the expenses she incurs. It’s roughly equivalent to what she earned with tips, she said — previously, she charged around $285 for highlights, which typically takes around two hours on fine hair; with a 20% gratuity, it came to $342.

But gratuity-free pricing is having a moment in the Bay Area hairstylist community, much as it did several years ago in the restaurant industry. In that case, many restaurants had to quickly backtrack after facing blowback from servers or customers. Stylists, however, may be better positioned to enforce an equitable pricing model that promises a better experience for all parties.

The shift, one undertaken by a growing number of Bay Area salon owners and stylists, has upended the ingrained, albeit unpopular, tipping culture in the beauty industry. An estimated 15% to 25% of U.S. hair stylists’ income comes from tips. And despite how much customers hate tipping — 66% of those surveyed by Bankrate said they dislike the practice, and 30% said it is “out of control” — it’s so deeply entrenched that many stylists have found it impossible to uncouple the service from the service gratuity.

Every client receives a free consultation, in which she assesses their hair and gives a quote based on the estimated length of service. For thick hair, a root touch-up might take two hours; for fine hair, it could be one. Maciaszek includes a 15-minute grace period to account for extra work. “If something takes two hours and 15 minutes, I’m not going to charge you for that 15. I’m not breaking it down by the minute. That’s icky,” she said. “You should come in and know exactly what you’re going to pay.”

Cassie Belcher, a stylist and owner of Sanctuary Salon, which opened in January in Union Square, takes a similar approach.

“No surprises. No add-ons. The price you see when you book is the only price there is,” states her website. She charges $125 for an hour of her time; other stylists in her salon charge $50 to $190, depending on experience level.

Belcher tries to make the process as foolproof as possible. She has instructed her stylists to tell clients during the consultation process exactly how long their service will take, so they know the price coming in. “If for any reason a service runs over, then [we] eat the cost,” she said, though she does ask clients to book more time for their next appointment.

Having a tip-free salon has made it challenging to hire, she said, as many stylists have grown accustomed to the extra income. Some hirees worry about not making as much, while others enjoy the “rush” of being tipped for their work. But these fluctuations are exactly why Belcher changed her model: “The goal is to create a more equal and fair experience for everyone.”