San Franciscans are having sex in robotaxis, and nobody is talking about it

“We got in and just got straight to it, making out,” said Megan, who got into the Cruise wearing nothing but a robe. “One thing led to another, and he made sure that I was taken care of, if you will. … I was like, ‘I have no underwear on, and I am ready to go in this kimono.’ And I was using his slippers that were like five sizes too big.”

For some, that’s a welcome invitation to test the autonomous vehicles’ limits. Megan, a woman in her 20s, took her first robotaxi ride on a recent late-night excursion. It was also her first time having sex in a driverless vehicle. The Standard is not providing exact dates of the riders’ debauchery to protect their privacy but has verified the rides took place through documentation. Names have been changed because of the riders’ privacy concerns.

As autonomous vehicles become increasingly popular in San Francisco, some riders are wondering just how far they can push the vehicles’ limits—especially with no front-seat driver or chaperone to discourage them from questionable behavior.

Ever thought about getting down and dirty in a robotaxi ? Want to light up a cig or a joint on the drive home from the club? You’re not alone.

Her accomplice? A man in his 30s, whom we’ll call Alex. By his estimates, Alex has performed at least six separate sex acts in robotaxis, ranging from impromptu make-out sessions to “full-on [sex], no boundaries activities” a total of three times in a Cruise car.

“I mean, there's no one to tell you, ‘You can't do that,’” he said, laughing. “It gets to the point where you're more and more and more comfortable, and if you're with someone, like a more serious partner, it can escalate to other activities.”

The Standard has spoken to four separate Cruise car riders who said they’ve had sex or hooked up in the driverless vehicles in San Francisco over recent months and have provided ride receipts. The Standard was unable to find a source who said they’d had sex in a Waymo.

“The vast majority of our riders are respectful and follow our rider rules,” a Waymo spokesman said.

It’s not the first time this creative use of self-driving cars has come up: After Tesla released its autopilot feature nearly a decade ago, CEO Elon Musk went viral for reacting to a Pornhub video of a couple having sex in a Tesla while it was driving on autopilot.

Turns out these rumblings of covert robocar hook-ups might have some basis in science: A little-known 2018 study predicted that more autonomous vehicles would mean more sex on the road—and potentially other unseemly behaviors you likely wouldn’t want your Uber driver to bear witness to.

“It seems like I’m a trailblazer,” Alex said. “It’s also fun to realize that this is like the first place you can do this in the country—the first [autonomous vehicles] that exist.”