Brown gave his full-throated support to Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the Democratic ticket, predicting that the former San Francisco district attorney will win the White House in November. Harris “is on the threshold of doing what’s never been done in this country,” Brown said.

Former Mayor Willie Brown made his way to The San Francisco Standard’s office Thursday morning for an interview with senior political editor Annie Gaus and longtime reporter Carla Marinucci, formerly of Politico and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Newsom’s office did not respond to requests for comment by the time this story was published.

“Joe Biden demonstrated that candidates who ran against him in the primary turned out to be the quality potential candidates for Cabinet-level positions,” Brown said. “[Pete] Buttigieg is probably the most outstanding current example of that collection of people. Almost every other successful president has tapped people like that from his own party to help fill his Cabinet.”

Asked what Harris’ campaign means for Gov. Gavin Newsom — another San Francisco politician who’s rumored to have presidential aspirations — Brown responded, “I can’t imagine a new President Harris not including Mr. Newsom in some aspect of her administration.”

The wide-ranging interview covered Harris’ political ascent, her history in San Francisco and California, whether her association with the Golden State will help or hurt her campaign and what a Harris administration might look like.

Marinucci highlighted Harris’ underdog status — a through line in her early career in San Francisco and California politics — saying that despite a flood of $81 million in donations in the first 24 hours of her campaign and a tsunami of online hype, the veep will need to put in the work over the next four months to clinch the election.

“She has a long way to go, but it’s doable now, when it wasn’t doable a couple weeks back, and you could see that in the amount of volunteers and the amount of money pouring in,” Marinucci said.

Brown asserted that President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the race Sunday, already had the election in the bag, but Harris as the first female president will be that much better for a nation at a crossroads.