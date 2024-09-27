Nonprofit founder and Levi-Strauss heir Daniel Lurie has cut a series of six and seven-figure checks for his mayoral campaign, making full use of his family’s jean empire as he pitches himself as a City Hall outsider.

But the big bucks Lurie has funneled toward his bid contrast starkly with the amount he has received from donors lately.

Between July 1 and Sept. 21 — the latest fundraising benchmark through required financial disclosure forms — Lurie collected $69,458 from donors.

That was far less than his main opponents, Mayor London Breed, former interim Mayor Mark Farrell, and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin.

As of Friday, Lurie, the founder of Tipping Point, an anti-poverty nonprofit, had injected some $6.28 million of his own cash into the race. That included a cool $925,000 he contributed this week.

If that weren’t enough, he has an independent committee, anchored by a large donation from his mother, Mimi Haas, backing his candidacy with millions more.

Peskin — who has been lagging in the polls and launched his campaign in April, the latest of all the candidates — had the most robust grassroots fundraising haul of the period, bringing in $253,433. Farrell raised $177,360, while Breed got $147,219.