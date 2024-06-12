However, the poll’s margin of error (4.5%), a sizable share of undecided voters (11%), and nearly five months until Election Day mean the race’s outcome could look very different come November.

The poll’s release could project strength for Farrell’s campaign, as candidates don’t always release polling data to the public due to concerns that the findings may show weaknesses or have a candidate coming out on the losing end.

Farrell’s poll is the first to be released by one of the five major candidates since Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin entered the race at the beginning of April. The results, which were limited to a one-page press release, found him starting with 23% of the vote in the first round. Breed received 21% of first-place votes, nonprofit founder Daniel Lurie got 20%, Peskin landed 17% and Supervisor Ahsha Safaí secured 4%.

Mark Farrell’s campaign released results from a new poll showing the former supervisor and mayor coming in first in a ranked-choice-vote simulation—nabbing 57% of the electorate—while Breed finished in second with 43%.

San Francisco mayoral candidates will square off Wednesday in their first public debate, and one likely topic will be new polling that suggests a moderate could unseat Mayor London Breed.

“San Franciscans want an effective, experienced leader as their next mayor who can help get our city back on track,” Farrell said in a statement. “I understand the challenges our city faces and have the vision and bold policies to create a safer, cleaner, and stronger San Francisco.”

A ranked-choice contest allows San Francisco voters to choose multiple candidates on their ballot. If a candidate wins a majority of votes after the first round of counting, the election is over. If no majority is reached, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and the votes are redistributed based on voter preference until a contender achieves a majority. Supporters of the method argue it leads to more victories for grassroots candidates and less negative campaigning, while critics say it’s confusing for voters.

In Farrell’s poll, 5% of people surveyed didn’t choose from the five candidates. The poll sampled 500 likely San Francisco voters between June 1 and 6.

The analysis also measured favorability, with Lurie taking the top spot at 39%. Approval ratings followed, with Farrell at 36%, Breed at 32%, Peskin at 26%, and Safaí at 17%. Breed had the highest unfavorable figures at 61%, with Peskin coming in second at 50%. The poll was based on phone and web survey results in English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Cantonese.