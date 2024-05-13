But between the poll’s margin of error (4.9%) and the significant number of undecided voters it found (28%), it’s clear that the mayoral race is anyone’s ballgame.

Among the top five candidates—Breed, nonprofit leader Daniel Lurie, former Supervisor Mark Farrell, Supervisor Ahsha Safaí and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin—the sitting mayor came out ahead with 51.4% of the vote, the newly commissioned poll from the moderate-leaning political group GrowSF found.

In a poll that simulated a ranked-choice contest, Breed holds a slim edge over her moderate challengers. However, the mayor’s unfavorability numbers are high, and many voters remain undecided, meaning lots could change between now and Nov. 5.

Mayor London Breed is leading in the latest poll on the San Francisco mayor’s race—though the results come with a few caveats.

“Our analysis is that it's a statistical dead heat when you look at how the [ranked choice voting] plays out,” wrote GrowSF’s co-founder Steven Buss Bacio in response to the poll’s results. “Breed does manage to hang on to the lead, but only barely.”

GrowSF’s poll asked voters to rank their choices for mayor. Though many respondents did not select second or third choices, the results give some insight into how votes could be distributed in the ranked-choice contest.

Coming in second and third were Farrell and Lurie, who have been highly critical of Breed’s governance and of City Hall’s effectiveness in combating some of San Francisco’s most pressing issues.

In GrowSF’s simulation, Farrell took 48.6% of the vote, while Lurie, the only candidate who has not served in public office, took 30.3%.

Peskin took fourth place with 20.3%. Safaí brought in 9.5% of the vote.

“If either Lurie or Farrell can increase their numbers to solidify their own [ranked choice voting] strategy, then one of them will win instead of Breed,” Buss Bacio wrote.