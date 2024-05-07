Conway did not share the percentage of donations from San Francisco residents. However, she said the campaign intends to receive public financing, which is partially determined by local contributions. Public financing would allow Peskin to get over $1 million in extra cash. Qualifying mayoral candidates can receive an initial $300,000 in public financing before matching funds kick in based on donations.

Peskin's spokesperson Kaitlyn Conway said the money comes from roughly 550 contributors, averaging between $200 and $250. The donation cap is set at $500 for candidate campaigns.

Since announcing his campaign in April, Peskin has pulled in about $150,000 in donations, according to figures shared by the campaign with The Standard on Monday.

Will it be enough to compete in a field of moderates backed by big tech and philanthropic moguls?

Just over a month after his entrance into the hotly contested mayor’s race, Board President Aaron Peskin has spun up the progressive fundraising wheels.

Since entering the race, Peskin has cast himself as rejecting the influence of big-money donors, whether it be crypto billionaire Chris Larsen’s support for Mayor London Breed or nonprofit leader and Levi’s heir Daniel Lurie’s wealthy background . Critics, however, have painted Peskin as having crafted policy that has made it more difficult to make progress on issues like housing, thus benefiting the city’s landowners.

The campaign’s fundraising strategy is in many ways reflective of Peskin’s rhetorical arguments for why he should win in a field of moderates at a time when voters are frustrated with the direction of the city.

“We are just trying to reach out to everyday San Franciscans to make sure their voices are getting heard,” she said. “Whether it is $25 or $50, every dollar helps at this point.”

Peskin’s campaign will also likely be buoyed by an independent committee, which isn’t hampered by donation caps, a model that has already pushed big pools of cash toward Peskin’s opponents.

Although Peskin’s figures are comparatively smaller than some of his moderate rivals, political experts said it is in line with what they expect from his supporters, who they described as part of a more working- to middle-class coalition of San Franciscans.

Since jumping into the race last year, Lurie saw a quick injection of about $230,000 in under two weeks, according to announcements at the time from his campaign. Sixty-one percent of the 635 donations were from San Francisco residents, the campaign said.

Former Supervisor Mark Farrell, who has carved out a lane as a pro-business, tough-on-crime candidate, was able to haul in over $350,000 within a month of his candidacy being announced in February. The money came from about 1,000 donors, 70% of whom were San Franciscans.

While no week-to-week or month-to-month figures were immediately available for Breed’s campaign, the sitting mayor brought in about $200,000 in the second half of 2023, according to the latest campaign filings.