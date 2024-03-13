The figures represent fundraising for the candidate campaign efforts that are capped at $500 per donation—and don’t include any money raised by independent expenditure committees that allow for larger contributions. Lurie has the backing of an independent committee that has raised millions from his family and friends, while Breed also has a committee that received $200,000 from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Supporters of Farrell are expected to form an independent committee backing his candidacy at some point in the race.