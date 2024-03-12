Doubling down on his tough rhetoric on public safety, mayoral candidate Mark Farrell is proposing a citywide street vending ban and says he wants to allow retired San Francisco cops to come back to active duty without reducing their pensions.

Those ideas are among a slew of public safety proposals Farrell is rolling out in the wake of last week’s election, which saw San Francisco voters shift a bit to the right, giving police more powers to use drones and initiate chases and requiring some welfare recipients to undergo drug screening.

The former interim mayor and member of the Board of Supervisors had already vowed to fire Police Chief Bill Scott on “day one.” Farrell’s new proposals indicate he believes a tough line on public safety will woo a sizable chunk of voters who have railed against the state of San Francisco’s streets in recent years.

“Over the last six years, everybody has watched our city crumble. Public safety has never been a bigger concern,” Farrell said in an interview with The Standard. “The conditions of our streets have never been worse.”

He said last week’s election results show “continued momentum away from ideology and toward common sense in San Francisco. It started with the recalls of our district attorney [and] our school board [in 2022]. And to me, last Tuesday was a continuation of that trend.”