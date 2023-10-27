“There are human beings who are out here suffering and dying,” said Guzman, perched on a tall metal stool. A fetus was recently discovered in the toilet he manages.

During his shift, several people openly bought and sold drugs, a fight broke out over $20 and a man with mental illness allegedly tried to abduct a woman’s baby. Police on patrol attempted but failed to disperse a crowd of some 60 people filling U.N. Plaza.

At 8 p.m. on a recent Monday, 20 feet from Guzman, the corner was thick with people. Some were under the influence; one man lay beside a bus stop shooting up into his leg. Nearly everyone else was busy purchasing goods from stolen cigarettes to clothing at what many call the city’s main black market, just a stone’s throw from City Hall and the headquarters of companies like Twitter and Dolby.

David Guzman’s job gives him a front-row seat to perhaps the most troubled corner in all of San Francisco: Seventh and Market streets. The 34-year-old has managed one of the city's few 24-hour public restrooms for just three months. Night in and night out, he says, he sees humans at their worst.

Many observers, from city employees to drug users and plaza regulars, say conditions in the area have become less sordid during the day. But at night, the intersection is a mass of humanity and suffering spilling into the street, and many say city efforts to secure the corner amount to a shell game at best and theater at worst.

“That’s the No. 1 area of focus right now,” said San Francisco Police Department spokesman Evan Sernoffsky. “The chief himself has been specifically going out on numerous occasions to spread the word: The party is over.”

At least eight government agencies have put manpower into the effort, which also includes park rangers, Public Works employees and employees for the nonprofit Urban Alchemy. Recently, city planners began construction of a skate park in the now mostly fenced-off U.N. Plaza.

Despite such efforts, the city is on track to set a record for fatal drug overdoses this year, and 20% of reported drug crimes in 2023 have been logged within a block of Seventh and Market.

Since June, city, state and federal authorities have poured resources into the area around Seventh and Market streets in an attempt to stamp out growing lawlessness since the Covid pandemic, making it the central point of the city’s current political battles.

The Drug Epidemic’s Epicenter, but Why?

Market Street intersects with Seventh Street at the edge of the tree-lined, brick plaza that commemorates the signing of the United Nations charter in the city in 1945. San Francisco’s grand City Hall dome looms in the distance. Before the pandemic, Market Street, the city’s central thoroughfare—now temporarily closed for construction—was typically filled with bus and trolley traffic, as well as groups of cyclists heading to and from the Financial District.

The city’s central library, the Orpheum Theatre, the Asian Art Museum and UC Law, San Francisco, are all within a block. The company formerly known as Twitter is three blocks away, and a Whole Foods opened last year within sight of the plaza’s central fountain. This spring, it closed, with management citing rampant theft.

This stretch of Market Street has been a focus of city improvement efforts since at least the mid-2010s. Before the pandemic and amid a tech boom, those efforts were bearing fruit, albeit unevenly. Still, the area has had a reputation for crime and drugs for decades.

Then Covid hit, and the shutdown forced workers, students, library users and arts patrons to stay at home. On the streets, though, things spiraled.

The city sanctioned homeless encampments a block away and put hundreds more unhoused people in a hotel at Eighth and Market. With the absence of a weekly farmers’ market and the foot traffic of government employees, commuters and theatergoers, the plaza deteriorated.

One night in early August, Police Chief Bill Scott paid a visit to the area with his assistant chief and other command staff. A few of those loitering at the intersection parted and moved away from the police brass, but many others stayed defiantly put, unfazed. Some yelled, “Fuck the police!”