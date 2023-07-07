Jonah Owen Lamb, a senior reporter at The Standard, has been a journalist for more than a decade and currently covers criminal justice. Jonah has worked as an editor and reporter for a number of newspapers across the West, including the San Francisco Examiner and the San Luis Obispo Tribune. His work has appeared in the New York Times, the Miami Herald, the Sacramento Bee and other publications. He was honored with the Society of Professional Journalists, Northern California chapter’s 2020 Excellence in Journalism award for his investigative work as well as an Associated Press Managing Editors award for his work on prying public records from reluctant governments. He was most recently a criminal defense investigator.