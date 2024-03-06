After a primary election that led some to wonder whether San Francisco has abandoned his reputation for progressivism, winners from last night's contest flatly rejected the idea that the city has somehow become a hotbed of conservative politics.

At the helm of Tuesday's victory boat was Mayor London Breed, who saw two of her ballot propositions succeed with overwhelming support from voters—Prop. E and F, efforts that she promises will deliver results in strengthening police and clamping down on drug use. Another one of her measures, Prop. C, was leading Tuesday night, though there are still many ballots left to be counted.

All three ballot measures, but mostly E and F, saw sharp criticism coming from the city's progressive wing, who claimed they would roll back hard-fought wins in law enforcement reform and harm the city's most vulnerable residents. Others in the left-leaning camp described Prop. C, which waives the transfer tax for office-to-housing conversations, as a handout to developers.

During a triumphant press conference Wednesday, Breed defended her slate of propositions, claiming that they amounted to not being "hard on crime" but "being smart and being balanced and being fair." Voters were looking for a "back to basics" approach from city governing, she said.