Proposition A, a $300 million affordable housing bond in the ballot Tuesday in San Francisco, was on its way to passing on Friday with around 70% of voters approving the measure in the latest tally. The measure required a two-thirds majority to pass.

As of Friday at 4 p.m., there were an estimated 37,500 votes left to count.

The measure would create a $300 million general obligation bond to fund affordable housing. The bond was negotiated by Mayor London Breed and affordable housing advocates as part of a July 2023 housing deal and garnered widespread support from elected officials ahead of Tuesday's election.