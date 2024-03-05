San Francisco Propositions A and C both appear headed toward passage, and both incumbent Superior Court judges have held onto their seats, new vote totals released by the Department of Elections on Friday afternoon indicate. The release included new tallies from 61,291 ballots.

With over 193,300 ballots counted, and an estimated 37,500 left to tally, nearly 84% of Tuesday’s vote is now in the books. That ratio could shift depending on how many more mail ballots arrive in the coming days, as the city will continue to accept votes that were postmarked by Election Day until March 12.

Regardless, enough votes have been counted that it would take a monumental shift against both measures A and C for them to be defeated. Prop. C, for example, has garnered 53% of the votes thus far, and needs just roughly 41% of remaining votes to maintain a majority.

Judge Patrick Thompson, meanwhile, has 56% of votes counted thus far, meaning he needs just a quarter of remaining votes to defeat challenger Jean Myungjin Roland

The Elections Department has received nearly 231,000 votes in this election, representing a 46% turnout of registered San Francisco voters.

That surpasses the 31% turnout for the 2012 presidential primary, when Barack Obama was the incumbent, but still falls short of the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries, which had 57% and 61% turnout, respectively.

The next round of results are scheduled to be released on Saturday at 4 p.m.