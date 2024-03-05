San Francisco Propositions A and C both appear headed toward passage, and both incumbent Superior Court judges have held onto their seats, new vote totals released by the Department of Elections on Friday afternoon indicate. The release included new tallies from 61,291 ballots.
With over 193,300 ballots counted, and an estimated 37,500 left to tally, nearly 84% of Tuesday’s vote is now in the books. That ratio could shift depending on how many more mail ballots arrive in the coming days, as the city will continue to accept votes that were postmarked by Election Day until March 12.
Regardless, enough votes have been counted that it would take a monumental shift against both measures A and C for them to be defeated. Prop. C, for example, has garnered 53% of the votes thus far, and needs just roughly 41% of remaining votes to maintain a majority.
Judge Patrick Thompson, meanwhile, has 56% of votes counted thus far, meaning he needs just a quarter of remaining votes to defeat challenger Jean Myungjin Roland
The Elections Department has received nearly 231,000 votes in this election, representing a 46% turnout of registered San Francisco voters.
That surpasses the 31% turnout for the 2012 presidential primary, when Barack Obama was the incumbent, but still falls short of the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries, which had 57% and 61% turnout, respectively.
The next round of results are scheduled to be released on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Here’s where things stand now in each race:
Local propositions
Prop. A would create a $300 million affordable housing bond. It requires a two-thirds majority to pass.
Prop. B would have established minimum staffing for the San Francisco Police Department contingent on a future tax increase. It required over 50% of the vote to pass.
Prop. C would waive the transfer tax, in some circumstances, on properties converted from office to residential uses. It requires over 50% of the vote to pass.
Prop. D tightens the city’s conflict-of-interest laws with more explicit prohibitions on gifts to public officials. It required over 50% of the vote to pass.
Prop. E allows police to install security cameras on public property, use drones to monitor certain crimes and chase suspects more often, among other changes. It required over 50% of the vote to pass.
Prop. F requires some welfare recipients who are suspected of being addicted to illegal drugs to undergo screening and obtain some form of treatment as a condition of receiving benefits. It required over 50% of the vote to pass.
Prop. G is a nonbinding policy statement urging San Francisco public schools to offer Algebra 1 to students by the eighth grade—something the district already plans to start doing in the 2024-2025 school year. It required over 50% of the vote to pass.
Superior Court judge seats
Two seats on the San Francisco Superior Court were up for grabs. In one race, Judge Michael Isaku Begert was facing a challenge from corporate lawyer Albert “Chip” Zecher.
In the other Superior Court judicial race, Judge Patrick S. Thompson was being challenged by prosecutor Jean Myungjin Roland.
Political County Central Committees
The county central committees govern the local Democratic and Republican parties.
The Democratic County Central Committee, also known as the DCCC, issues endorsements and passes policy resolutions. In San Francisco, 64% of registered voters are Democrats. The DCCC has 24 elected members divided between the city's two state assembly districts.
Democratic voters in the 17th Assembly District—essentially the east side of San Francisco—selected 14 members of the DCCC.
Democratic voters in the 19th Assembly District, the city's west side, selected 10 DCCC members.
The Republican County Central Committee leads San Francisco's Republican Party, recruiting candidates, endorsing local policy positions and more. About 7% of registered voters in San Francisco are Republicans.
Republican voters in the 17th Assembly District selected 12 RCCC members.
Republican voters in the 19th Assembly District selected 13 RCCC members.