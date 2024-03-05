The measure was sponsored by the Ethics Commission and required a simple majority to pass.

Written in the wake of corruption scandals in the city , Prop. D is meant to reform San Francisco’s conflict-of-interest laws with more explicit prohibitions on gifts to public officials. It also mandates additional ethics training for public officials.

The proposition had widespread and bipartisan support, with endorsements from the city’s Democratic and Republican parties.

The measure expands the types of gifts that city officials are prohibited from accepting, and will amend the definition of bribery to prohibit public officials from accepting anything of value for themselves or a third party aimed at influencing any government action.

Prop. D allows the city to fine public officials who don’t make required disclosures about relationships that may raise conflicts of interest.

“Our city residents and dedicated public servants alike expect and deserve a city government that works to promote the public good, not personal interests,” said San Francisco Ethics Commissioner Theis Finlev in a statement supporting Prop. D.