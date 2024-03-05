San Franciscans voted Tuesday on Proposition C, which would allow for a one-time transfer tax exemption for property owners who convert office buildings to housing. The exemption would apply to the first sale of a property after its conversion.

As of Friday afternoon, the measure was headed toward approval with 52.7% of the vote and approximately 37,500 votes still left to count, according to the Department of Elections.

The transfer tax exemption would apply to property owners who get approval to convert commercial property to housing before 2030. The measure required a simple majority to pass.